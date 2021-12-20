iPhone 14 rumors are so old hat; let’s look at iPhone 15 rumors! In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo makes predictions about the next two generations of the Apple smartphone.

He says the tech giant plans to add a 48-megapixel camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. Kuo didn’t provide many details; however, he’s previously forecast that the 48-megapixel camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently. And he predicts that at least one iPhone model in 2023 will sport a periscope lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related