Another day, another lawsuit. As noted by AppleInsider, Traxcell Technologies has filed a new lawsuit against Apple claiming that Apple Maps infringes on one of its navigation patents.

In January, the non-practicing entity — in other words, a “patent troll” — sued Apple on claims that the company’s Maps product infringes on two U.S. patents. The IP covers locating and providing directional assistance to devices on a mobile network and hardware that facilitates such capabilities.

The new alleges that Apple Maps infringes on a Traxcell-owned patent, U.S. Pat. No. 10,820,147. The patent relates to technologies for a “mobile wireless device providing off-line and on-line geographic navigation information.”alleges that Apple Maps infringes on a Traxcell-owned patent, U.S. Pat. No. 10,820,147. The patent relates to technologies for a “mobile wireless device providing off-line and on-line geographic navigation information.”

A “patent troll” is an individual or an organization that purchases and holds patents for unscrupulous purposes such as stifling competition or launching patent infringement suits. In legal terms, a patent troll is a type of non-practicing entity: someone who holds a patent but is not involved in the design or manufacture of any product or process associated with that patent.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related