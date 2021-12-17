Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: SiriusXM today announced that customers who subscribe to its Platinum VIP plan can access 12 months of Apple Music for free with their subscriptions, a promotion that applies to both new and existing subscribers.

° From Bloomberg: Apple is building an office to be focused on the development of in-house chips, replacing chips that are currently provided by Broadcom and Skyworks.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is among a handful of companies that have filed a new amicus brief in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – or DACA.

° From The MacObserver: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell held a news conference on Wednesday after Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting. He briefly spoke about cryptocurrencies and doesn’t believe they represent a threat to financial stability in the U.S. at this time.

° From iMore: In the post-Covid world, we’ll see fewer in-person events and more hybrids. Splash hopes to be at the forefront of event marketing.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel continues the discussion of Toyota implementing s remote-start subscription model, CarPlay, and self-driving vehicles. Then, Frank Petrie, David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont, and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner turn their attention turns to the Log4Shell exploit, covering where it came from and what you can and can’t do about it. (Part 2) ° From

Like this: Like Loading...

Related