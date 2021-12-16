Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is planning a fitness challenge for Apple Watch users called “Ring in the New Year,” requiring users to close their rings for seven consecutive days anytime in 2022.

° From 9to5Mac: Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group is reportedly running out of cash following actions by both the US government and Apple. This has led the company to explore options to put itself up for sale.

° From iMore: Apple has added nine aerial screensavers to the Apple TV including aerial videos of landscapes from Scotland and Iceland.

° From TechCrunch: Disney+ is the latest streaming app to add support for Apple’s SharePlay, the iOS 15 feature that offers a co-viewing experience over FaceTime video calls on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV devices.

° From Bloomberg: Apple is temporarily closing some retail stores in the U.S. and Canada after the resurgence of COVID in some areas.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, an extra-large MacVoices Live! panel of Frank Petrie, David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner to look hard at the tech-adjacent topic of Toyota implementing a subscription service for remote start on their vehicles.(Part 1)

