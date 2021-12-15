According to Twitter account @dylandkt LG is developing three new displays that are likely for Apple. A new standalone Cinema Display and super-sized iMac, perhaps?

“There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development,” the Apple leaker tweets. “Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays.”

The third seems to be an updated 32-inch Pro Display XDR, he says. Let’s hope that we’ll see a standalone Apple display that orindary folks can afford, as well as an “iMac Pro” with a 30-inch or 32-inch display in 2022.

@dylandkt does add that the 32 inch and 27 inch monitors seem to have miniLED displays and a 120hz variable refresh rate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related