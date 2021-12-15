Apple TV+ has announced a new documentary, “The Sound of 007,” about the history of six decades of James Bond music, reports Deadline. The documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series in October 2022.

Produced by MGM, “The Sound of 007” brings together Ventureland and EON Productions, the award-winning producing team of the James Bond documentary, “Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007.” The documentary feature will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related