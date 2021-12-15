Apple employees are no longer going to be returning to corporate offices in February as planned due to the continued spread of COVID-19 and the newly emerging Omicron variant, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a memo, reports MacRumors.

A tweet by Zoe Schiffer of NBC News says: Tim Cook just sent out an email delaying Apple’s return to work to a date “yet to be determined.” He also said the company is giving every corporate employee $1,000 to spend on home office equipment.

This is now the fourth time that Apple has revised its schedule for bringing employees back to the office. Originally, Apple planned for workers to return to in-person work in June. Then it was pushed to September. Then it was pushed to October. Then it was pushed to February 2022. Now, the date for a return to the (physical) office is undetermined.

