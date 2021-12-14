Kensington has launched the 2021 StudioDock iPad Docking Station, which is compatible with the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro and other models of the Apple tablet.

The US$399.99 docking station allows you to magnetically attach and detach a compatible USB-C 11” or 12.9” iPad Pro or iPad Air in portrait or landscape modes. In addition to delivering 37.5W over USB-C to charge the iPad at speeds purportedly up to 108% faster than the Apple 18W charger, StudioDock includes Qi wireless iPhone and AirPod charging (up to 7.5W and 5W, respectively), and supports an optional charging module for Apple Watch (up to 5W) that is compatible with Apple Watch Series 7.

The StudioDock provides a single 4K HDMI 2.0 video output to support an additional monitor for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, Procreate, Shiftscreen and more. It incorporates an SD Card Reader (UHS-II SD 4.0).

Four USB ports (one USB-C and three USB-A) enable users to connect devices such as a keyboard, mouse, USB storage, and printer. A 3.5mm audio jack supports the connection of a microphone or external speakers. The StudioDock also packs a Gigabit Ethernet port.

