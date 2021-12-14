Future iPhone MagSafe cases from Apple may be able to charge AirPods and AirPods Pro. The tech giant has been granted a patent (number 11,201,484) for an “accessory case with a power supply.”

In the patent, Apple describes an accessory device — which seems to be a MagSafe case — that may include a receptacle used to receive and carry an electronic device. The accessory device may also sport a cover that’s pivotally coupled to the receptacle. The cover is designed to protect a front surface of the electronic device, including a cover glass.

Apple says the accessory device may further include a power supply (such as a battery) located on the cover. The power supply is designed to provide power to the electronic device, and subsequently charge a battery of the electronic device. The power supply can also provide power to different devices. Obviously, those devices would need to be small, which means AirPods and AirPods Pro are the most likely candidates.

In this regard, the accessory device may include an inductive charging coil that can inductively charge a battery of a device located on the accessory device. Apple says the inductive charging coil can be integrated into the receptacle or the cover.”

