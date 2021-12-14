Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for its upcoming murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty.” The eight-episode first season will launch globally on Friday, January 28, 2022, with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

“The Afterparty” stars Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip,” “Like a Boss”), Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ben Schwartz (“Space Force,” “House of Lies”), Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project,” “Neighbors”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”), and Dave Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”). The series is from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”).

About ‘The Afterparty’

Here’s how Apple describes the series: “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

