Apple maintained its leading global position in the TWS [True Wireless Stereo] market, shipping 17.8 million units inn the third quarter of 2021, reports Canalys. However, its shipments declined by nearly a third compared with a year ago, “due to a significant drop in demand as consumers waited for the third-generation devices,” adds the research group.

Samsung, backed by a strong performance from the debut of the Galaxy Buds2, and the latest additions from JBL’s TWS entry-level lineup, regained second place. Xiaomi, which has yet to scale up its affordable Redmi lineup after pivoting its focus to higher-value devices, moved to third place, notes Canalys. India’s local king, boAt, broke into the top five for the first time, shipping 2.8 million units. Edifier was close behind with 2.7 million units.

Globally, the TWS category barely grew, up by just 1.3% to reach 72.2 million units. Canal’s says this was insufficient to offset the decline of wireless headphones and wireless earphones, which decreased by 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively.

