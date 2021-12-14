In a research note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Jeff Pu reiterates rumors that Apple will release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022.

They’ll include a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. His predictions:

° The two Pro models will be equipped with a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48-megapixel Wide lens and 12-megapixel Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses.

° The iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB for the iPhone 13 Pro models.

° The standard iPhone 14 models will start with 64GB of storage, despite the iPhone 13 lineup starting at 128GB of storage.

