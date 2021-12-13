In the release notes for macOS Monterey 12.1 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple notes that the ballyhooed Universal Control feature is delayed until spring of 2022.

Here’s how Apple described the feature when it was announced at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference: Universal Control lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices — great for sketching a drawing with Apple Pencil on iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on the Mac.

No reason was given for the delay.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related