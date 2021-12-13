Apple has released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 According to Apple’’s release notes, the upgrades add Apple Music Voice Plan support, the App Privacy Report, and more.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. The App Privacy Report is a new safety feature in Settings that lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity.

The operating system updates also add new safety features for children and parents in Messages, as well as performant tweaks and bug fixes.

The iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

