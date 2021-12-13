Apple TV+’s “CODA” has been nominated for four Critics Choice Awards. It’s nominated for Best Picture along with “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “tick, tick….Boom!,” and “West Side Story.”

Troy Kotsur is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Emilia Jones is nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress. Siân Heder’s “CODA” screenplay is nominated for “Best Adapted Screen.”

About the Critics Choice Movie Awards

The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards is an awards show presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic achievement.

About ‘CODA’

“CODA” is a Sundance sensation, having premiered at the festival this year and garnering four awards from the prestigious film festival, including the US Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby (Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related