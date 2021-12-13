Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.1, which adds support for SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, the App Privacy Report, and more.

Here’s how Apple described SharePlay when it was announced at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference: Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. What’s more, SharePlay extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen while connecting over FaceTime. SharePlay will keep everyone’s playback in sync. Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch, and many others are integrating SharePlay into their apps — creating entirely new ways to connect.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. The App Privacy Report is a new safety feature in Settings that lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity. The operating system update also adds new safety features for children and parents in Messages,

You can obtain the macOS Monterey 12.1 update by going to Software Update > Software Update. Apple has also released a macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 update for those still running macOS Big Sur.

