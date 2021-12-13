In a Display Supply Chain article, analyst Ross Young predicts that a 27-inch iMac Pro will a mini-LED display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and ProMotion and will debut in the spring. He also predicts no foldable iPhone until 2023 or 2024.

Ross thinks the rumored “Apple Glasses” — an augmented reality/virtual reality headset — will debut in 2022. However, he says it will be expensive. Finally, Young believes the rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max won’t have a notch but will have punch hole cameras with either touch ID or an under panel IR sensor.

