Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: So-called mobile phone “roaming” will remain free within the European Union for another decade, the European Commission has confirmed.

° From AppleInsider: Internal Microsoft emails show how the company was considering bringing Xbox-exclusive games to the iPhone as standalone apps in the Apple App Store for a while.

° From Bloomberg: An existing lawsuit filed by Immersion claiming that the iPhone infringes camera patents has now been extended to include the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

° From The MacObserver: An Apple Store in Southlake, Texas has temporarily closed its doors following a Covid outbreak amongst the staff.

° From DigiTimes: VCM (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple’s iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

° From Apple Support: Apple Music users are now able to stream content in five additional countries on Google Nest speakers, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and South Korea.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the MacVoices Gift Guide #5 wraps up with more picks from Brittany Smith, Mike T. Rose, and David Ginsburg. Great gift ideas for the tech-inclined, and why the panelists selected them. (Part 2)

