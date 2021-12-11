This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I write about whatever’s on my mind — which may have nothing to do with Apple. Today’s column doesn’t, so feel free to skip it unless you just want to read 10 of my random thoughts from this week.

° Fortune cookie makers please note: there’s a difference between a fortune and a proverb.

° People who refuse to use their car blinkers really hack me off. It’s not that hard; just push the lever up or down.

° The adage that “you don’t quit playing because you get old, but you get old because you quit playing” is true.

° Everyone should read “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less” by Greg McKeown.

° Speaking of reading, I know it’s a classic with an interesting storyline, but I find long stretches of “Moby Dick” a bore.

° Speaking of reading, part two: I generally enjoy Stephen King’s books, but on the longer ones, sometimes he doesn’t nail the landing.

° I think Charles Schultz and Gary Larson are the two greatest cartoonist of all time.

° If I had to pick only two types of foods to eat for the rest of my life (health matters aside), I’d go with pizza and ice cream.

° Speaking of food, I’m a Southerner, but I’ve never liked grits.

° I didn’t like the ending of “No Die To Time.” Killing off James Bond goes against the spirit of the entire series. I don’t want the next series of Bond movies to be as ridiculous as, say, “The Man With the Golden Gun,” but let’s put a little more fun back into the series.

