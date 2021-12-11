I’ve been part of my day using a chainsaw and helping a friend remove trees and limbs following high winds and tornadoes that hit the south and central U.S. (I live in Nashville, TN). And Apple is getting in on relief efforts.

A tweet from CEO Tim Cook has this to say: Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating weather and tornadoes across the South and Midwest. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground.

A series of deadly storms and tornadoes Friday evening and early Saturday morning swept across Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri overnight and resulted in multiple injuries and the deaths of nearly 100 Americans. There was also lots of catastrophic damage. As of Saturday morning, more than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky.

