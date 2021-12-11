Starting next week, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will have access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool for updating AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

Here’s the info: Apple is launching an AirPods Firmware Updater tool! After all these years of waiting its coming! There’s a catch though. It’s only available to Apple Technicians. It’s also only intended for people who use AirPods with non-Apple stuff, or AirPods that got mismatched firmware.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related