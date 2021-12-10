“Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” is now streaming on Apple TV+. It’s the first new original holiday special to come from Apple’s expanded partnership with WildBrain.

About ‘Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne’

In the special, after Lucy experiences a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn’t visit, she resolves to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve. “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” will be available globally on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“For Auld Lang Syne” is based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and is produced by WildBrain Studios. The new special is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery, and written by Galatis, Montgomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano serve as executive producers alongside Paige Braddock for Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, and Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi for WildBrain Studios.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related