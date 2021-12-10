An email to Apple Card users announces that if they convince folks to sign up for an Apple Card, Apple will give them US$75 in Daily Cash.

Here’s the email I received: “Hey, Dennis, you probably know this already, but we love having you as an Apple Card customer. Right now, for a very limited time, you can help your friends earn $75 Daily Cash, just in time for the holiday season. If you refer Apple Card to a friend, and they open a new Apple Card by December 24th and make their first purchase within 30 days, we’ll give them $75 Daily Cash.1 Because there’s no better gift this holiday season than hooking up a friend with Daily Cash.

The email includes a link to invite others to apply for an Apple Card.

