Users in Australia can experience the new Apple Maps, with faster and more accurate navigation, comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, and shopping centers, and three-dimensional landmarks of locations like the Sydney Opera House.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, all while protecting your privacy. We are excited to bring this experience to even more users with today’s rollout in Australia,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a Newsroom announcement. “The map has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Share ETA, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going.”

He added that Maps helps hundreds of millions of people in over 200 countries and territories navigate and explore the world. What’s more, with iOS 15, transit riders in Australia can find nearby stations more easily and pin favorite lines. Maps automatically follows along with a selected transit route, notifying users when it’s nearly time to disembark, and riders can even keep track on Apple Watch.

Real-time transit information gives detailed transit schedules, live departure times, arrival times, the current location of a bus or train en route, and system connections to help plan a journey. Maps also includes real-time information like outages.

