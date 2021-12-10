Apple has filed for a patent (number 20210383657) for “connectible component identification.” It would allow Apple Watch users to more easily switch between different watch bands depending on their mood or activity.

About the patent filing

Apple notes that Apple Watch bandsprovide unique styling and comfort.

What’s more, various different types of bands may be available for a wearable device including, but not limited to, bands of various types of materials, colors, and styles. Some types, such as tight fitting silicone bands, may be designed for physical activities. Other types, such as metal link bands, may be designed for style and use in social situations.

Given that various different types of bands may be available for a wearable device, quick attachment and detachment mechanisms may be available to enable a user to quickly and easily change between various bands. The user may change between various bands based on the user’s activity, mood, or outfit.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A connectible component is connected to a housing. A sensor of the housing is utilized to detect an identity element of the at connectible component. The connectible component is identified utilizing the at least one sensor. In some implementations, identification of the connectible component may identify whether or not a connectible component is connected to the housing. In other implementations, identification of the connectible component may identify the type of connectible component that is connected. In such implementations, the housing may house an electronic device and the electronic device may be configured based on the type of connectible component that is connected.”

