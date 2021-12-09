The Apple Pencil may one day be able to sketch virtual objects, as hinted in a new Apple patent filing (number 20210833613) for a “method and device for sketch-based placement of virtual objects.”

About the patent filing

Apple notes that, in some instances, a user may populate their computer-generated room by selecting virtual objects from a pre-existing library. However, this limits the customizability of the computer-generated room. Apple wants users to be able to use the Apple Pencil to create sketch-based placement of virtual objects.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “In some implementations, a method of sketch-based placement of computer-generated graphical objects is performed at a device including one or more cameras and non-transitory memory coupled to one or more processors. The method includes obtaining an input directed to a content creation interface (e.g., a sketchpad), wherein the input corresponds to a sketch of a candidate object, and wherein the content creation interface facilitates creation of computer-generated graphical objects presentable using the device.

“The method also includes: obtaining a three-dimensional (3D) model using the input that corresponds to the sketch of the candidate object; generating a computer-generated graphical object using the obtained 3D model; and causing presentation of the computer-generated graphical object together with imagery obtained using the one or more cameras of the device.”

