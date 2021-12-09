On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

CS Odessa has released a new Green Energy Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM. It includes collections of vector libraries and samples that aid in the creation of a myriad of visuals for the green energy industry.

The Green Energy Infographics Solution contains 14 vector image libraries for infographics, illustrations, presentations and diagrams. Solution libraries offer over 270 icons and symbols related to solar, wind, hydropower, tidal energy and other clean energy resources.

The Green Energy Infographics Solution is US$25 for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v15 app. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM can exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199 per end user license and, on the Mac platform, requires macOS 10.15 or higher.

iOS

Affirm, a payment network, has announced a set of updates to the Affirm App that the company says brings consumers increased flexibility and purchasing power.

Previously, consumers could use the Affirm App to shop online or in-store at virtually any retailer and pay over time — biweekly or monthly. With these updates to the Affirm App, consumers now also have the option to pay in full upfront at hundreds of merchants while earning rewards in the process, thanks to Affirm’s new Cash Back Rewards program.

