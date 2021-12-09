Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has introduced a redesigned website for its Open Source projects, which houses Apple’s open source work like Swift, WebKit, ResearchKit, FoundationDB, and more. The updated site can be found at opensource.apple.com.

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): “Loose” interpretations of Apple’s privacy policies allow apps such as Facebook and Snapchat to continue tracking users for targeted advertising even when they have asked to not be tracked.

° From Techradar Pro: The UK’s 2G and 3G networks will be switched off by 2033 as part of plans to promote the development and rollout of 5G services and to diversify the telecommunications supply chain.

° From 9to5Mac: In a post on the Apple Developer website today, Apple announced that it is now rolling out two new features for App Store product pages. With these new tools, developers can now create and test different versions of their app’s product page in the App Store.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s US$275 billion deal with China is facing criticism.

° From iMore: Reddit is changing its annual recap to include user-specific data for the first time.People will see how long they spent on Reddit and what content and topics they interacted with the most.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, and Mike T. Rose join host Chuck Joiner to conclude the discussion on the importance of virtualization for the Mac, and then dig into the lawsuit by Apple against NSO Group that alleges Pegasus targeted Mac users. (Part 3)

