In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s upcoming augmented reality/virtual reality headset will highly sensitive 3D sensing modules in order to offer an innovative hand gesture and object detecting user interface.

Kuo writes: We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people’s hand and object in front of the user’s eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone’s Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user’s dynamic expression change). Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI (for example, detecting the user’s hand from a clenched fist to open and the balloon [image] in hand flying away).

Yesterday Kuo predicted that Apple will release a second generation of “Apple Glasses” in 2024 that will be lighter than the first generation and sport a new battery pack.

Apple Glasses first generation

As for the first generation of Apple Glasses, Kuo thinks will weigh around 300 to 400g and that it will be able to “seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience.”

When will it launch? In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will be introduce its augmented reality/virtual reality headset (which many have dubbed “Apple Glasses”) next year. He says it will focus on gaming, viewing/listening to media, and communications.

“Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store,” says Gurman. “Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom.”

