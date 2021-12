New data from the Mixpanel analytics company shows that 58.24% of all iPhones are running iOS 15.

Thirty-six percent are running iOS 14, and less than 5% of iPhones are running software older than iOS 14. As noted by MacRumors, Apple’s last publicly reported data shows 85% of all devices running iOS 14 as of June 3, 2021. The tech giant doesn’t regularly release iOS adoption figures.

