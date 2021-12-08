Apple is offering customers who have faced out-of-pocket repairs for an iPhone or Mac a second chance to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for the device, according to MacRumors, noting info from an internal Apple memo.
Here are the details for such folks wishing to buy AppleCare+:
° The device was purchased less than one year ago.
° The device passes a physical inspection and diagnostics after repair.
° Customers are still required to pay Apple’s full out-of-warranty fees for any repairs completed prior to purchasing AppleCare+ coverage for the device.
