Apple is offering customers who have faced out-of-pocket repairs for an iPhone or Mac a second chance to purchase AppleCare+ coverage for the device, according to MacRumors, noting info from an internal Apple memo.

Here are the details for such folks wishing to buy AppleCare+:

° The device was purchased less than one year ago.

° The device passes a physical inspection and diagnostics after repair.

° Customers are still required to pay Apple’s full out-of-warranty fees for any repairs completed prior to purchasing AppleCare+ coverage for the device.

