In a note to clients, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates previous report that Apple will introduce three models of the Apple Watch next year: the Apple Watch Series 8, the second generation Apple Watch SE, and an “extreme sports” version.

He says: The new Apple Watch in 2H22 includes Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the extreme sports version. Luxshare-ICT is the NPI supplier for Apple Watch 8 and the extreme sports versions.

This lines up with previous reports. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will revamp its entire Apple Watch line-up next year. That includes introducing a new, more rugged, model for athletes.

He says we’ll see the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE with a slight redesign and more health features. The sports edition of the smartwatch will feature a “ruggedized” design that may feature a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more, according to Gurman.

A March 2021 report at Bloomberg said that Apple is considering making a rugged Apple Watch for extreme sports. It would be targeted at athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in extreme environments. Bloomberg said Apple is considering its “Apple Watch Extreme” (my suggested name, not the publication’s) in this year’s smartwatch update or in 2022.

