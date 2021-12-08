Actor Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids,” “This is 40”) is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Big Door Prize,” according to Variety.

About ‘The Big Door Prize’

The 10-episode series is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Variety says O’Dowd will star as Dusty, a good-natured teacher and family man whose deeply average life has followed a safe and predictable path, until the appearance of the mystifying machine forces him to question his own happiness.

