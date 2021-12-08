Apple’s built-in Time Machine backup solution for macOS is causing problems for some Mac users running the latest versions of Monterey and Big Sur, based on a reports on both the MacRumors Forums and Reddit.

From MacRumors: The issue seems to occur when Time Machine runs its first backup after either Monterey/Big Sur is first installed or the operating system is updated to the latest point release. Time Machine says it is “Waiting to Complete First Backup,” but as it appears to be reaching its conclusion, Time Machine suddenly reports “Oldest backup: None” and “Latest backup: None,” and then fails to offer any notice that the initial backup has successfully been performed at all.

