Apple TV+ has announced a second season pick-up for “Invasion,” its character-driven science-fiction drama series from Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The news arrives ahead of the finale episode of season one, which will premiere globally this Friday, December 10, on Apple TV+.

About ‘Invasion’

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“Invasion” season one is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”) directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

