Apple is looking to hire an AR/VR frameworks engineer as evidenced by a new job posting initially shared by Hayden Lee, an AR/VR software engineering manager at Apple.

The person hired will be “researching and developing an entirely new application paradigm – a challenge that will demand rapid experimentation and prototyping without sacrificing code quality or attention to detail.”

Job summary

Apple’s Technology Development Group is seeking a Software Engineer to help architect and implement networking frameworks and APIs for our next-generation interactive computing platforms. This engineer will enhance the capabilities and performance of AR/VR systems through the development of distributed systems, and a broad range of applications, including machine learning, computer vision, and multimedia processing. As a member of our creative organization, you will have a uniquely rewarding opportunity to craft future products that will delight and inspire millions of people every single day.

Key qualifications, per Apple

We are looking for someone with a track record of API and framework development

Experience building real-time multi-user applications or frameworks

You’re familiar with peer-to-peer networking architecture, security and protocols used for real-time communications

You have strong object-oriented programming skills in at least one language like; Objective-C, C++, Java, or Swift

You demonstrate strong communication, collaboration, and social skills

You have proven expertise in building and shipping high quality software

You’re self-directed and can solve problems independently.

