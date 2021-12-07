Future Apple TV remotes may automatically sense who’s using them and display content on a TV screen accordingly. Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,194,546) for a “multi-TV user interface.”

About the patent

In the patent, Apple note that there are now dozens of ways to watch video on a TV thanks to traditional broadcast systems, cable, satellite, and streaming services. In addition, music and other audio content is available through various communication channels.

Apple says that while the explosion of video content providers in the marketplace may seem a boon for viewer’s, the large number of choices and providers complicates the viewing experience. You can set up accounts for services such as Netflix. However, Apple wants a future Apple TV remote to know who is using it and configure TV viewing options accordingly.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Systems and methods for a media content system. A media content provider includes storage for storing and serving video content to subscribers. The media content provider records and or otherwise stores video content from around the world. The system includes display devices configured to identify and tailor content to multiple individual users. Each user may have individual settings which provide for a customized viewing environment and experience.

“The system is configured to identify users of the system in order to tailor the content as appropriate. In addition, identification of users allows for the identification of the subscription content that corresponds to the user. Based upon identification of a user and corresponding subscription, the user’s subscription content may be streamed to any location. In this manner, the users subscribed content may follow the user from home to a friend’s house, or elsewhere.”

