If you’re looking for a good desk lamp, the Baseus LED Desktop Lamp is a good choice and is now on sale at Amazon for US$31.99.

One of its best features is auto-dimming. The lamp “intelligently” senses the brightness of a room’s environment and dynamically optimize the room lighting balance to deliver a smooth light. You can also control the dimming on your own if you wish

The Baseus has adjustable brightness and three color temperatures. When you tap the single touch control button, it turns on. Tap within 30 secs to cycle the light color. A “long” tap adjusts the brightness. After being on for at least 30 seconds with no feedback, the next touch will turn the lamp off.

The Baseus Desktop Lamp sports a built-in rechargeable battery (2200 mAh). It takes three hours to fully charge, but runs about 13 hours o a full charge. This makes the lamp convenient for portable use around the house, camping, emergency use, and other situations.

The lamp provides 47-inch wide rectangular illumination. It offers enough light to fill a room if you angle it just right. The Baseus is about 16.5 inches when folded down. The full height is about 26 inches including the base.

However, I wish the Baseus Desk Lamp swiveled at its neck. It doesn’t, which limits its functionality.

Review overview Functionality 8 The Pros Good auto-dimming

rechargeable battery

provides lots of illumination The Cons Doesn’t swivel at the neck summary 8.7The Baseus Desk Lamp will help light up your life at a reasonable price.

