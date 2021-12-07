Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of mystery anthology series “Truth Be Told,” starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, with Maisha Closson (“Claws,” “How To Get Away with Murder”) coming on board as executive producer and showrunner, reports Variety.

“Truth Be Told” creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as who served as showrunner on the first two seasons, remains an executive producer for Season 3 of the series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

About ‘Truth Be Told’

Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, the series stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. A different story is told each season.

About Apple TV+

