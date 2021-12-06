On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

Timo Josten has announced Shortshare, an URL shortening utility for macOS and iOS.

The utility supports all major URL shorteners, self-hosted solutions or anything with a custom application programming interface (API). Shortshare supports features like custom URLs or custom URL keywords for shortened URLs, and comes with a history of all previously shortened URLs. It also ships with a handy Safari App Extension that adds an icon to the Safari navigation bar.

ShortShare requires macOS 11 or later. It’s available free in the Mac App Store.

TurboTax fromIntuit that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, has announced the launch of its products for tax year 2021.

Whether filers want to do their taxes themself with TurboTax Online, get expert help as they go with TurboTax Live, or hand them off to a dedicated tax expert with TurboTax Live Full Service, TurboTax “helps taxpayers file with complete confidence,” the company says.

All TurboTax Online products are now available at www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

