In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that, as has been reported before, that Apple will release an iPad Pro with wireless charging, as well as the iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 next year.

The iPad Pro will sport a bit of a redesign, he says. That includes more glass it the design to allow for wireless charging. The iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 are likely to be more modest updates, mainly with new A.x processors for spec upgrades.

