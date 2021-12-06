In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is planning five new Macs for 2022. They include:

° A high-end iMac with Apple silicon. Previous rumors say it will have a 27-32 inch screen.

° A major MacBook Air revamp featuring the “M2” chip and a new design;

° An updated Mac mini;

° A new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro that will likely drop the touch bar;

° A new Mac Pro with Apple silicon.

Gurman doesn’t mention any update to the 24-inch iMac, 14-inch MacBook Pro, or 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks we’ll see such updates. I expect a 24-inch iMac with updated specs to arrive in the first half of 2022, along with a new Apple Cinema Display for use with Mac laptops, the Mac mini, and Mac Pro (for those who don’t want/need or can afford the pricey Apple Pro display XDR). I expect new chip updates for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the latter half of 2022.

