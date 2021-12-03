Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From. Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers that iPhone demand has slowed as the holidays approach.

° From the Verge: Apple’s frontline employees are struggling to survive. The company’s hourly workers say conditions are untenable.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has filed a reply brief with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California supporting a motion to stay an injunction that would force it to allow developers to add alternate payment links or buttons within apps.

° From MacRumors: Amazon says its Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service is now offering a “preview” of M1 Mac mini instances in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions of U.S. East and U.S. West, with other regions to be available when the instances are fully released.

° From DigiTimes: Apple manufacturer TSMC has kicked off pilot production of chips built using N3 (namely 3nm process technology) at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan, and will move the process to volume production by the fourth quarter of 2022, according to industry sources.

° From Cult of Mac: Scott Forstall, a former senior vice president at Apple, allegedly encouraged Pandora to jailbreak the original iPhone so it could get a head start on building a native music streaming app.

° From MacVoices: The fourth holiday gift guide features picks from Peter Cohen, Jim Rea, and Wally Cherwinski, as well as a special appearance by Ken Ray. The gifts range from practical to fun, gaming to video and photography. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related