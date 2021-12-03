Apple Original Films and A24 have announced a special free screening event of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand on Dec. 5 in IMAX reports Deadline. The free one-day-only global screening event will take place across select IMAX theaters in North America.

Shot in black-and-white, Coen’s take on the Scottish Play stars Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and McDormand as Lady Macbeth. As in the source material, the film follows the couple’s murderous ploys for power over Scotland and their resulting descent into madness.

About ‘The Tragedy of MacBeth’

Apple Original Films and A24 have partnered on the release of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the latest film from Academy Award winner Joel Coen and starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The cast of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.

