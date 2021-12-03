The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced that Apple Original Films’ “CODA” has been honored with a total of nine nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Actress and more.

The nominations follow the recent announcement that the cast of “CODA” will be the recipient of the HCA’s Spotlight Award at this year’s ceremony, taking place January 8, 2022 at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA.

In addition to the film receiving nominations for Best Picture and Best Indie Film, “CODA” writer and director Siân Heder received nominations in both the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. “CODA” received a total of four acting nominations with stars Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur receiving nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, following their wins at the Gotham Awards on Monday night. Academy Award winner and “CODA” star Marlee Matlin also received a HCA Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast received a nomination for Best Cast Ensemble. The film’s moving original song “Beyond the Shore,” sung by Emilia Jones, and written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries and Matt Dahan, also received recognition in the Best Original Song category.

CODA received nine total nominations for the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, including:

Best Picture – “CODA”

Best Director – Siân Heder

Best Actress – Emilia Jones

Best Supporting Actress – Marlee Matlin

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

Best Cast Ensemble – “CODA”

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

Best Indie Film – “CODA”

Best Original Song – “Beyond the Shore”

About ‘CODA’

“CODA” is a Sundance sensation, having premiered at the festival this year and garnering four awards from the prestigious film festival, including the US Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby (Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Matlin, Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related