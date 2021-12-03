Apple has announced that His Royal Highness Prince William will be the next Time to Walk guest on Apple Fitness+, closing the second season of the series with a special holiday episode that will be released on December 6.

Time to Walk is an audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers designed to encourage people to walk more often and reap the benefits. In his Time to Walk episode, Prince William talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit. He also reflects on a lighthearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health.

Time to Walk invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside some of the world’s most influential people as they share stories, photos, and music. Each episode, ranging from 25 to 40 minutes, is recorded while the guest walks outside or in locations that are meaningful to them, and includes their reflections on lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and thought-provoking topics.

Prince William will close the second season of Time to Walk. Throughout the two seasons, featured guests have included Dolly Parton, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fearnley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Min Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Kesha, and more.

Apple is making donations to three charities chosen by Prince William that are doing important work around mental health: Crisis Text Line in the US, Shout 85258 in the UK, and Lifeline in Australia. Crisis Text Line and Shout provide free, 24/7 confidential support for people in crisis via text, and Lifeline provides free, 24-hour confidential crisis support and suicide prevention services.

How to Enjoy Time to Walk

All Time to Walk episodes are available in the Workout app on Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription. Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy the episodes anytime, anywhere, with an Apple Watch and AirPods, or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones. For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Walk or Push, and it automatically starts an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout. Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Fitness+ is free for one month for Apple Watch owners, or free for three months with the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related