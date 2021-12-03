Apple has announced the “From Apple Music With Love” promotion. The tech giant will roll out “exclusive gifts to Apple Music users,” including exclusive EPs, playlists, and more, over the next week.

In Apple’s words: It’s the holiday season, and at Apple Music we’re getting into the giving spirit. As we head into the most wonderful time of the year, we’re offering exclusive gifts for Apple Music users — just because we love you.

We don’t want to spoil the surprise, but we’ve got goodies on the way from some A-list artists: Mariah Carey, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Elton John, DJ Khaled, Nile Rodgers, and others will be supplying us with EPs, playlists, DJ mixes, a special radio show, and a few treats so exciting that we don’t even want to tease you with them. We hope you enjoy these holiday presents as much as we enjoy bringing them to you. Stay tuned all week as we roll out a new exclusive surprise each day.

