Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner have all been cast in the upcoming Apple drama series “Bad Monkey,” with Marcos Siega (“Dexter,” The Flight Attendant”) now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce., according to Variety.

About ‘Bad Monkey’

“Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, “Bad Monkey” is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller. The New York Times called the book “a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed,” and “a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida.”

“Bad Monkey” is written by Lawrence, who will executive produce through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.

° Monaghan (“The Path,” “True Detective”) plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman trapped in an abusive, loveless marriage. She complicates Yancy’s life both personally and professionally as a secret from her past resurfaces.

° Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim,” “Anne Boleyn”) stars as Dragon Queen/Gracie. She’s both revered and feared on Andros as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother.

° Hagner (“Search Party,” “Vacation Friends”) will play Eve. She’s questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and he feels she might know more than she’s saying.

