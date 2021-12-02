Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Apple’s Newsroom: Apple has posted an article on how “community caregivers spread hope in Ghana amid two pandemics, with support from the tech giant.

° From iMore: Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1 which means that people can no longer install it on their iPhone.

° From 9to5Mac: Tony Fadell, often referred to as the “Father of the iPod,” is releasing a new book next year. The book, entitled Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making, could provide some interesting insight into the creation of the iPod and more.

° From MacRumors: In an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple said it will be adding the iPhone 6 Plus to its vintage products list on December 31, meaning that more than five years have passed since Apple stopped distributing the device for sale.

° From The MacObserver: Hackers are exploiting a bug from 2017 to attack the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller. This device is used by businesses to manage phone calls and video calls.

° From Atom Limbs: Ex-Apple, Tesla leaders raise $1,000,000 in one hour from retail investors and are on track to release the world’s first artificial human arm.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode of MacVoices, guests Charles Edge, Elle Newman, and Brett Terpstra join host Chuck Joiner to wrap up the third holiday gift guide in a fun look at some unusual choices. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related