Apple has previewed Apple Rosenthaler Straße, the first Apple Store in the Mitte borough of Berlin. It’s situated on the eastern side of the capital city.

“We’re excited to open our second store in Berlin, right in the heart of Mitte,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said in the press release. “Blending Apple’s exceptional technology and tools with the creative passion we share with this community gives us the opportunity to create something really special for our customers in Germany.”

As part of the opening, Today at Apple will host Berlin artists from illustrator collective Parallel Universe. Each artist will be live drawing their take on Mitte’s creative spirit on the iPad Pro. Apple will welcome a range of artists and creators displaying their distinctive takes on the local community, including visual artists Zebu Ruohan Wang. Customers can explore Today at Apple programming at: apple.co/Berlin.

Planned for next year, Berlin will also welcome the anticipated expansion of Today at Apple Creative Studios. Creative Studios is Apple’s global initiative that provides mentorship, professional industry skills training, tools, and creative resources to underrepresented communities. O’Brien says Apple will work closely with local nonprofits and community organizations to connect young people with mentors and established artists across Berlin to nurture and develop their creative talents.

Apple Rosenthaler Straße opens Thursday, December 2, at 10 a.m. CET in Berlin. On opening day, customers will be able to book an appointment for an introduction to the store and shopping only. The store will open with limited capacity and social distancing in place. 4Beginning December 3, the store will offer walk-ins, Apple Pickup and service for Genius support and Shop with a Specialist. The store will open with the same health measures for visitors as seen in all retail destinations across Berlin, including proof of 2G status, mask requirement, and social distancing. To book a reservation, customers can visit apple.com/de/retail/rosenthalerstrasse.

